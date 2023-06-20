Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

NOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.73.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.0329 dividend. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

