Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Given a C$3.04 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.04 price target by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 390.32% from the company’s current price.
Noram Lithium Price Performance
Shares of NRM stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.62. 75,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,018. Noram Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$55.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 29.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.67.
About Noram Lithium
