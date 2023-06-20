Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Given a C$3.04 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$3.04 price target by investment analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 390.32% from the company’s current price.

Noram Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NRM stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.62. 75,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,018. Noram Lithium has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$55.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 26.78, a current ratio of 29.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.67.

Get Noram Lithium alerts:

About Noram Lithium

(Get Rating)

See Also

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Noram Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noram Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.