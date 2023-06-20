Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:NSC traded down $3.63 on Tuesday, reaching $220.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,682. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.05.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

