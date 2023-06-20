Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $220.51. 215,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,682. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.05.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

