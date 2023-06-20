Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,734 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 54,117 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.4818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

