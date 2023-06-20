Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.4% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

