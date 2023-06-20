NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.39

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 3796662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

