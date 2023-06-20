NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.39

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 3796662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38.
Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock
About NortonLifeLock
Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.