Norway Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after buying an additional 1,101,681 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,745,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,246,000 after acquiring an additional 664,483 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,866,000 after acquiring an additional 438,454 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,516,514 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.