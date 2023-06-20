Norway Savings Bank Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS traded down $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $86.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.