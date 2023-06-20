Norway Savings Bank Purchases 1,336 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA stock traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.02. 2,842,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,887,959. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

