Norway Savings Bank Purchases 150 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.55. 486,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,978,083. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.62. The stock has a market cap of $125.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

