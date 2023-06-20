Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $145.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

NVO opened at $161.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day moving average is $148.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

