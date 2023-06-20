Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Cut by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nucor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE stock traded down $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 219,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,677. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.43.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

