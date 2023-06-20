Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 290 ($3.71) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 213 ($2.73) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.07) to GBX 275 ($3.52) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 212.60 ($2.72).

MAB opened at GBX 211 ($2.70) on Friday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12 month low of GBX 99.70 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 224.36 ($2.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,390.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 190.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 168.07.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

