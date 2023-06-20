Numis Securities Reaffirms “Reduce” Rating for Currys (LON:CURY)

Numis Securities restated their reduce rating on shares of Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 53 ($0.68) price target on the stock.

Currys Stock Up 3.5 %

CURY stock opened at GBX 52.95 ($0.68) on Friday. Currys has a 12-month low of GBX 48.78 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 87.15 ($1.12). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.13. The company has a market cap of £598.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 62.26.

Insider Transactions at Currys

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 185,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.75), for a total transaction of £109,581.29 ($140,219.18). 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Currys Company Profile

Currys Plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. The company operates through UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece segments. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

