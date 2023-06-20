Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.28

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.28 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 121224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 127,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 71,137 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 202,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter.
About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF
The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.
