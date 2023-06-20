O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises approximately 1.0% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on MTB. DA Davidson lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

NYSE:MTB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.59. The company had a trading volume of 100,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,371. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.14. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

