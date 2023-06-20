O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. Sells 743 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up approximately 4.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 56,855 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 148,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.67. 813,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

