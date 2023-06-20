Oasis Network (ROSE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.52 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $274.21 million and $10.52 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04709398 USD and is up 3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $10,152,203.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

