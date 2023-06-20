Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 7,593 Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5,643.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 56,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Camtek by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,158 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camtek alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CAMT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camtek has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Camtek Trading Down 0.9 %

CAMT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 27,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $72.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.