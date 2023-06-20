Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Has $464,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 0.7% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DHR traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.25. The company has a market capitalization of $173.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

