Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Invests $331,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VBR traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,053. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.42. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

