Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 140,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 173,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VUG stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.91. The company had a trading volume of 233,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,022. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.70. The firm has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.