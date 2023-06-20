Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

