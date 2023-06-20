Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance
NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $21.96 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
See Also
