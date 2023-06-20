OLIO Financial Planning Buys 1,254 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

OLIO Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,344. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $69.09 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.