OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte Price Performance

OncoCyte stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,400.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491 in the last quarter. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OncoCyte during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.