ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

ONEOK Trading Down 2.7 %

OKE traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $59.29. The company had a trading volume of 995,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,612. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

