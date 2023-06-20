Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Shares Up 5.3%

Open Orphan Plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.38 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 652,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,559,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Open Orphan Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £67.09 million and a P/E ratio of -25.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88.

Open Orphan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Orphan Plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

Featured Stories

