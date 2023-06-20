Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

Oracle Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,495,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,752. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The stock has a market cap of $333.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

