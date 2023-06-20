Orchid Market Cap Reaches $53.23 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0553 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $53.23 million and $12.11 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017560 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018306 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00014093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,910.15 or 0.99775255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05630233 USD and is up 10.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $18,970,721.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.