Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.93

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 114.93 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.46), with a volume of 589296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.40).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Oxford Metrics from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 150 ($1.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of £148.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,737.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.91.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

