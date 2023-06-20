P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Price Up 5.1%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 192,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 414,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($2,249.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2,248.73). The firm had revenue of $258.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,167.07% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that P3 Health Partners Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at P3 Health Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

In other P3 Health Partners news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago bought 4,739,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,740,954 shares in the company, valued at $123,594,325.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp Chicago purchased 4,739,120 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $5,592,161.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 104,740,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,594,325.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sherif Abdou purchased 108,225 shares of P3 Health Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $284,631.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,631.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 5,437,353 shares of company stock worth $7,998,878 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIII. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 277.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29,097 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

