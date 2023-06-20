Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 36,030 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 36,030.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,030 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after buying an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after buying an additional 420,111 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,317,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,144,000 after buying an additional 178,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,579,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,494,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 212,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,503. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total transaction of $174,819.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,052,482.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,541 shares of company stock valued at $549,224. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

