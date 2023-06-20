Pacifica Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,658 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,264 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 476.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,802,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,738 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $103.46. 3,160,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,239,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $120.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

