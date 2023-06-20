Pacifica Partners Inc. Increases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 43.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,173,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,092,000 after buying an additional 6,080,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 470.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,916,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,760,000 after buying an additional 3,229,764 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,837 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

NTR stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.98. 317,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,691. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

