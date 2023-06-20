Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 214.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.5% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.3% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $213,815,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 6,674 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $381.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,214. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.68 and its 200-day moving average is $337.69. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.79 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.22.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

