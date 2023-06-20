Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 14,337 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pacifica Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,337 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,272,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,535,000 after acquiring an additional 225,143 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.1% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,259,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,596,000 after acquiring an additional 261,771 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $607,000. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BNS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNS. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.