Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 2,031 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,020,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,196,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,476,000 after buying an additional 160,759 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

DFAT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,149. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

