Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 2,145 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 37,794 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,358,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,657,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $31.25. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

