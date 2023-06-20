Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 907 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 12.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.16. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.51%.

Sanmina announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

