Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,769 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 3.8% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,718,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,670,000 after acquiring an additional 275,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,876,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,547,000 after acquiring an additional 659,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,964,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.92. 35,074,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,635,543. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.38, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.16.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $187,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,940,828 shares of company stock valued at $27,237,222 over the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.54.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

