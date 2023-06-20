Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE NOC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $457.50. The company had a trading volume of 192,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $451.96 and a 200 day moving average of $471.29. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.