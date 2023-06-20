Parisi Gray Wealth Management Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $77.04. 197,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,042. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $78.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV)
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
- Breaking Resistance: XLI Signals Industrial Sector Shift
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.