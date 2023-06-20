Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $263,000 Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. 123,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,490. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $47.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

