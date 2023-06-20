Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 559 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,758 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,983,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,580,000 after acquiring an additional 90,569 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,178,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,400,000 after acquiring an additional 474,296 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.39. 180,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,522. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $447.92. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.87.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.