Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 7,567 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.65. 4,088,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,597,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.21, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $106,784.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,226.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,087 shares of company stock worth $6,980,905. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

