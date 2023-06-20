PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Trading Down 2.3%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.97 and last traded at $14.97. 149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33.

About PARK24

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

