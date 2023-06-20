Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) is MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 4.7% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.46.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $369.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.60 and its 200 day moving average is $325.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $377.48.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.