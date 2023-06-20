Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 665,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148,625 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of Paychex worth $76,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $8,133,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

Paychex stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.26. The company had a trading volume of 489,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day moving average is $112.68. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

