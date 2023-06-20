Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $40.63

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$40.63 and last traded at C$40.89, with a volume of 310226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$41.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. CSFB raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.82.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. The company has a market cap of C$22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.77.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.7522996 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.27%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

